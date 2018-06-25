Unofficial emergency has been imposed in Bengal under TMC rule: Dilip Ghosh 

Dilip Ghosh claimed several top leaders of TMC are in touch with the party leadership and are willing to join BJP. (Express photo by Partha Paul/File) Dilip Ghosh claimed several top leaders of TMC are in touch with the party leadership and are willing to join BJP. (Express photo by Partha Paul/File)

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Monday claimed that an “unofficial emergency” has been imposed in Bengal under the TMC rule and democratic rights are being snatched away from the masses. Ghosh claimed several top leaders of TMC are in touch with the party leadership and are willing to join BJP.

“The democratic rights of the masses have been snatched away. The people are not allowed to vote freely and fairly in the last panchayat elections. An unofficial emergency has been imposed in the state,” Ghosh said while addressing a rally in Kolkata.

Ghosh on Monday accused the TMC government of trying to “wipe out” every sign of opposition in the state. Despite the “reign of terror” we have won nearly 6000 seats in the panchayat polls. It only shows that people of this state are with us, Ghosh said.

“The TMC is trying to wipe out every sign of opposition from West Bengal, that is the reasons our workers are being killed everyday. But, we will continue our democratic fight till we end the misrule of the TMC government”, he alleged.

Two BJP activists – 35-year-old Dulal Kumar and 20-year-old Trilochan Mahato were found hanging in West Bengal’s Purulia district on June 2 and May 31 respectively. “After 30 June, top leadership of TMC will fall sick seeing the number of TMC leaders joining BJP,” he claimed.

