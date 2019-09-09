UNCCD COP14 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to inaugurate meet at 10:30 am today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a high-level segment meeting of the ongoing 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) to United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) on Monday.

India is hosting the UNCCD COP14 from September 2 to September 13. The conference, being held at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, is aimed at adding to the global discourse on environmental issues, especially those relating to land management.

Around 196 countries and 94 environment ministers are taking part in the mega event. Ministers are expected to announce their targets for land restoration and come to a consensus on measures to address the emerging threats of forced migration, sand and dust storms, and on actions to strengthen resilience to droughts.