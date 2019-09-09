UNCCD COP14 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to inaugurate meet at 10:30 am today
India is hosting the 14th UNCCD Conference of Parties from September 2 to September 13.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a high-level segment meeting of the ongoing 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) to United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) on Monday.
India is hosting the UNCCD COP14 from September 2 to September 13. The conference, being held at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, is aimed at adding to the global discourse on environmental issues, especially those relating to land management.
Around 196 countries and 94 environment ministers are taking part in the mega event. Ministers are expected to announce their targets for land restoration and come to a consensus on measures to address the emerging threats of forced migration, sand and dust storms, and on actions to strengthen resilience to droughts.
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar inaugurated the conference and said that good outcomes are expected out of the COP14, given the massive scale of participation. The minister had earlier said that India will restore 50 lakh hectare of its degraded land by 2030 and also announced the plan to set up a center of excellence at the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun in order to combat the desertification of fertile land. India took over the presidency of the COP from China, where countries agreed on a 12-year strategy to contain runaway land degradation during the last COP in 2017.