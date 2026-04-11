Unnat Krishi Mahotsav | Centre developing state-wise agricultural roadmaps: Chouhan

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday that the Centre will develop state-wise agricultural roadmaps as per each region’s agro-climatic conditions, in consultation with the respective state governments.

Addressing the inaugural session of the three-day farm fair – Unnat Krishi Mahotsav – being held at Raisen from April 11 to 13, Chouhan said an agricultural roadmap for four districts – Raisen, Dewas, Sehore, Vidisha – will be unveiled on Sunday.

Later speaking to reporters, Chouhan said several states have shown their interest in the agricultural roadmap. The roadmaps will provide a complete, data-backed blueprint for success. It will have an exhaustive scientific framework — prescribing optimal crops for each zone, suitable horticultural varieties, pulse crop recommendations, high-yield seed types, and even specific plant species for those venturing into gardening or orchards.