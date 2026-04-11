Unnat Krishi Mahotsav | Centre developing state-wise agricultural roadmaps: Chouhan

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday that the Centre will develop state-wise agricultural roadmaps as per each region’s agro-climatic conditions, in consultation with the respective state governments.
Addressing the inaugural session of the three-day farm fair – Unnat Krishi Mahotsav – being held at Raisen from April 11 to 13, Chouhan said an agricultural roadmap for four districts – Raisen, Dewas, Sehore, Vidisha – will be unveiled on Sunday.
Later speaking to reporters, Chouhan said several states have shown their interest in the agricultural roadmap. The roadmaps will provide a complete, data-backed blueprint for success. It will have an exhaustive scientific framework — prescribing optimal crops for each zone, suitable horticultural varieties, pulse crop recommendations, high-yield seed types, and even specific plant species for those venturing into gardening or orchards.
Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the fair, which features participation of over 100 exhibitors including agro-chemical companies, various government departments and agricultural institutes.
Speaking on the occasion, the Defence Minister highlighted the NDA government’s farm sector initiatives including PM-Kisan and PM Fasal Bima Yojana.
Singh said that the government has been providing farmers an assistance of Rs 6,000 a year. “The assistance, which is being given by the government to farmers, is not a donation. I believe that this is an honour to your hard work,” Singh said.
“As far as the issue of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) is concerned, I urge you to look at what previous governments have done, and compare it with the actions taken by our government … our government has consistently worked towards increasing the Minimum Support Price,” he said.
Story continues below this ad
“There remains a great deal to be done for our farmers, for our villages, and for the agricultural sector. I wish to assure you that our government remains fully committed to your welfare. We will not let financial constraints stand in the way. I promise you,” Singh said.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also highlighted the initiatives taken by the MP government for the farmers. Raisen alone now exports basmati rice to 47 countries – testament to farmers’ diligence and government policies, he said.
Harikishan Sharma, Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express' National Bureau, specializes in reporting on governance, policy, and data. He covers the Prime Minister’s Office and pivotal central ministries, such as the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Ministry of Cooperation, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Rural Development, and Ministry of Jal Shakti. His work primarily revolves around reporting and policy analysis. In addition to this, he authors a weekly column titled "STATE-ISTICALLY SPEAKING," which is prominently featured on The Indian Express website. In this column, he immerses readers in narratives deeply rooted in socio-economic, political, and electoral data, providing insightful perspectives on these critical aspects of governance and society. ... Read More