Unnao rape case: CJI to take up victim’s letter on threat by MLA’s aides tomorrow

The Supreme Court Thursday will take up the Unnao rape victim’s letter to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi apprehending threat to her life. The court has also sought a report from its secretary-general as to why the letter was not placed before the CJI. The bench has also asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report in the case.

Advertising

The victim, who is now battling for her life after an accident in Rae Bareli, had written to the CJI stating that she faced threats by the accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the rape case. “Unfortunately, the letter is yet to see the light of the day and yet the newspapers flashed it as if I have read the letter,” Justice Gogoi said today.

Earlier, The Indian Express had reported that the CJI had asked the Supreme Court Secretary-General to prepare a report for him on the woman’s letter.

The victim’s letter to authorities, including the CJI, states that on July 7 some people allegedly associated with the rape accused MLA had threatened her family with dire consequences. It also sought directions for registration of an FIR against those who had intimidated them.

Advertising

Citing similar concerns, her mother’s plea in the SC prayed the court to transfer the cases to Delhi, saying her remaining children would become orphans if something happens to her too. Two of the four cases relate to the alleged rape incident while the third relates to the death of her husband.

Explained | Twists & turns in Unnao story

Unnao SP Madhawa Prasad Verma said, “As many as 25 complainants were made by the woman and her family since July last year. In most complaints, allegations were made against the MLA, his family and his associates for threatening them. As per police station records, enquiries were conducted on the complaints and the allegations were not found to be true.”