Unnao victim’s kin oppose memorial at burial ground over unfulfilled promises

Unnao victim being buried on Sunday. (Express Photo: Avaneesh Mishra) Unnao victim being buried on Sunday. (Express Photo: Avaneesh Mishra)

A day after the burial of the 23-year-old rape victim from Unnao, her family on Monday opposed the district administration’s attempt to erect a memorial at the site of the burial. The victim died on Friday due to burns sustained during an attack allegedly by five men, including two accused of rape.

On Monday, her family members and others went to the burial spot and removed the bricks laid by the administration.

The father said the administration had failed in keeping its promises to them — which included a meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“Today, some people came from the administration and started making a memorial where my daughter has been buried. I have disallowed them from doing so and also removed everything. I am not going to let them do that unless all promises made to us are fulfilled. They promised an audience with the chief minister, but this is yet to be fulfilled,” he told The Indian Express.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station concerned said the administration, among other things, had promised that it would make a memorial at the burial place.

“The construction started today, but then the family protested so we have stopped it for now. The promise was made on the demand on the family, and since they do not want to proceed with this, we will not do so. However, if they want the memorial, we will rebuild it,” said the SHO.

Meanwhile, on the orders of the government and the district administration a heavy police cover has provided to the family. Around a dozen police personnel (both men and women) are present outside their house aside from several personnel at the burial site.

