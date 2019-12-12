CM must visit us, send accused to gallows in a week: Unnao victim’s kin on dharna at grave

Unnao victim being buried on Sunday. (Express Photo: Avaneesh Mishra/File) Unnao victim being buried on Sunday. (Express Photo: Avaneesh Mishra/File)

Refusing to climb down from their demand to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at their residence, the family of the Unnao gangrape and murder victim on Wednesday reiterated their call and sat on a dharna near her burial ground. They also wanted Adityanath to announce that the culprits will be sent to the gallows within a week.

The 23-year-old victim’s mother, father, brother and two sisters reached the burial ground in a field early morning. They offered flowers at the temporary grave and refused to leave till the chief minister visited them. “He (Adityanath) can come to seek votes but can’t visit the poor now. He should announce in public that the accused will be sent to the gallows in a week,” the elder sister of the victim told The Indian Express.

However, the police said that the family was at the grave to mourn the death and left at 8 pm. Police forces have been deployed at the site and outside the family’s house, a few meters apart.

“When she died, everything happened all of a sudden. We were in shock. While we communicated to officers of the administration that we would not perform her last rights till Adityanath visited us personally. They promised that he would meet us soon and that we should go ahead with the last rites,” the sister said.

On Tuesday, the family had opposed district administration officials’ attempt to build a memorial for the woman at the burial ground and removed bricks laid by them.

The sister said, “The administration wants to build a permanent grave yesterday but we objected to it. Until, our sister gets justice, we will not allow a permanent grave.”

She demanded punishment for the accused on the line of the Hyderabad “encounter” in which the four accused men were shot dead last week. They were accused of raping and murdering a veterinarian. “They (the government) say that they have given financial assistance but all we want is justice for my sister. Look at what happened in Hyderabad. We want the CM to publicly give specific timeline for punishment,” the sister said.

Her brother said that his family wanted the accused to be punished in a week without getting caught in a legal tangle.

Refusing the administration and police’s offer to meet Adityanath in Lucknow, he said that the family wanted the CM to visit them in Unnao.

His parents said, “All we want is justice and if the government is really concerned about girls and wants to provide justice to my daughter then they should quickly punish those guilty of setting my daughter ablaze.”

Family of accused demands CBI probe

The family of one of the rape accused, Shubham Trivedi, has demanded a CBI probe, alleging that he has been framed. The mother of another accused, Shivam, also demanded a transparent probe and claimed that her son was innocent. All the five men, including Shubham and Shivam who are accused of rape and murder of the woman, are behind bars.

