Unnao victim’s counsel tells court: ‘CBI deliberately did not name Sengar as accused in murder case’

The counsel for the Unnao rape victim told a court here on Saturday that the CBI “deliberately” did not name MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother as accused in the murder case of the woman’s father.

Appearing for the CBI, Senior Public Prosecutor Ashok Bhartendu denied the allegation and said the investigation officer collected the evidence in the case in all “fairness” and there was no “mala fide” intention on his part. “We have not found any role of the accused (Sengar) in the case. If we do find something, then a supplementary chargesheet will be filed in the matter,” he said.

The CBI also moved an application to examine Sengar in the gangrape case, which is still under investigation.

The counsel for the accused persons also moved an application in the court to not allow the victim’s counsel to intervene during the trial and address arguments. The judge replied, “What is your problem if he speaks? This is in very bad taste.”

During the proceedings, the court was also informed by the IO that “satisfactory” boarding and lodging arrangements were made for the victim’s mother and other family members.

Meanwhile, Unnao police provided security to 18 prime witnesses of the two cases related to the rape case: the death of the rape victim’s father and another implicating him under Arms Act.