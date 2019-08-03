Unnao rape victim’s uncle who is prime witness shifted to Tihar jail

Following a Supreme Court direction, the uncle of the Unnao rape victim was on Friday evening shifted to Tihar jail from the Rae Bareli prison where he was lodged since February this year.

“He was transferred to Tihar jail today following Supreme Court’s directive. He was sent under security of CRPF,” said Director General, Prison, Anand Kumar.

The rape victim’s uncle is a complainant in the case pertaining to the accident that left the victim and her lawyer injured and her two aunts dead.

Last month, an Unnao court sentenced the uncle of the rape victim to 10 years in jail in connection with a 2010 attempt to murder case. Three cases, including a case of robbery and forgery, are pending against him. He is a prime witness in the rape case and in the murder case of the girl’s father.

In the Supreme Court, the Uttar Pradesh government’s counsel Ranjit Kumar said the rape victim’s uncle was safe in Rae Bareli jail, but added that the state did not have any objection if his family wanted him moved to Tihar.

The court deferred taking a decision on shifting the victim and her lawyer to another hospital for better treatment. They are currently at a hospital in Lucknow after being injured in a road accident. Their families have said they want them to stay in Lucknow for the time-being. The court will decide on the matter on Monday.

Senior Advocate V Giri, who is assisting the court, told the bench that some TV channels are playing clips of an old interview with the victim. Following this, the court restrained all print and electronic media from disclosing her identity. In another development, acting on the CBI’s request, the court kept in abeyance its Thursday order transferring the accident case to Delhi.

Appearing for the agency, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the accused in the case, which is still under probe, will have to be produced before a court for remand and it won’t be feasible to bring them every time to Delhi.