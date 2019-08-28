Unnao rape victim’s uncle now charged with forging document

Unnao police on Monday filed a chargesheet against the Unnao rape victim’s uncle on charges of forgery. The uncle, who is serving a 10-year jail term in an attempt to murder case in 2000, is accused of making changes to a copy of a court judgment by using whitener. The case was lodged by Unnao police in March this year.

The investigating officer of the case, sub-inspector Amar Singh, said, “The case dates back to June, 2000 when the uncle and his two brothers, including the rape victim’s father, were booked in an attempt to murder case. The case was lodged at a local police station in Unnao. A year after the arrest, the uncle was released on bail.” He uncle jumped bail. This forced a local court in Unnao to separate his file from the other two accused.

“In 2002, the court acquitted the other two accused,” said Singh, adding that the two men have died. The rape victim’s father was allegedly killed by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s supporters in judicial custody in April, 2018.

In November, 2018, Unnao police arrested the uncle from Delhi. They invoked the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act against him.

“Police submitted a list of cases against him in an Unnao court along with other documents to invoke the gangsters Act. The list included the 2000 case. In the court, the uncle claimed he was not an accused in the attempt to murder case. He submitted a copy of the 2002 court judgment, which mentioned another name in place of the uncle’s. A whitener was used to erase his name and replace it with another one,” said Singh.

A confirmation with the respective court substantiated police’s suspicion and an FIR was lodged on the complaint of a court record keeper, said Singh.

The uncle was booked under IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged). The case was registered with City Kotwali Police Station on March 29. He is lodged at Tihar jail.