Unnao rape victim’s uncle acquitted in 1999 robbery, illegal arms cases

The uncle of the Unnao rape victim has been acquitted in two cases of robbery and possession of illegal arms lodged against him in 1999.

Advertising

A local court in Unnao on Saturday acquitted him and a Kanpur resident on “benefit of the doubt”, said government counsel Rajeev Kumar, adding a total of 12 prosecution witnesses were examined in both the cases that were tried separately.

The uncle — who is also a complainant in the July 28 incident in which a truck had rammed into a car, leaving the rape victim, her lawyer critically injured, and her two aunts dead — is facing six more cases. Earlier this year, he was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment in a 2010 attempt to murder case. He was shifted to a Delhi jail in August this year after the truck accident on the direction of the Supreme Court.

According to his lawyer, the Government Railway Police (GRP) had lodged an FIR in Unnao against unidentified persons for allegedly robbing eight passengers of Balamau train between Safipur and Makhi railway station on October 5, 1999. In December same year, the GRP arrested the victim’s uncle and a Kanpur residence and claimed to have seized robbed articles and a weapon from their possession, said his lawyer. Another case of Arms Act was then lodged against the uncle and the Kanpur resident by the GR. “The police conducted an investigation and filed chargesheet against them in 2000. The trial of the case began after Unnao police arrested the uncle from Delhi in November 2018 in another case,” said his lawyer Ajendra Awasthi.

Advertising

“On Saturday, the uncle was brought to Unnao from Delhi under tight police security. After the court pronounced its judgment, he was taken back to Delhi,” said Awasthi.

MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was expelled from the BJP, is in jail on the charges of raping of the Unnao woman and murder of her two aunts.