Unnao rape Victim’s lawyer airlifted to Delhi

The lawyer for the Unnao rape victim was airlifted from Lucknow’s King George Medical University (KGMU) trauma centre to Delhi’s All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for treatment on Tuesday. He was shifted a day after the victim was airlifted to AIIMS by an air-ambulance on orders of the Supreme Court.

The air-ambulance for the lawyer departed from Delhi at around 8.30 am and reached Lucknow at around 9.25 am. The patient was taken to Lucknow airport by 10.20 am, after which the air-ambulance left for Delhi.

The victim and her lawyer were seriously injured in an accident last month in Rae Bareilli.

Meanwhile, KGMU trauma centre in-charge Sandeep Tiwari said that at the time the lawyer was airlifted for Delhi, he was in a deep coma and was on ventilator. Tiwari also said his condition was critical but stable.