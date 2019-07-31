Unnao rape victim’s family sits on dharna, uncle granted ‘short-term bail’

Even as doctors attending to the Unnao rape victim said her condition was critical, her family members sat in protest at the King George’s Medical University trauma centre here, demanding that her uncle be released from jail. Later in the day, the Allahabad High Court granted the uncle “short-term bail” to perform the last rites of his wife, who died in Sunday’s accident.

Advertising

Read | Centre hands over probe into Unnao rape survivor’s accident case to CBI

The victim’s family demanded that the uncle be released as there is no one else in the family to conduct his wife’s last rites. They said they had sent complaints to CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi about threats they received.

The administration convinced the family to end the protest, assuring them that their demands would be met. Later in the day, Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma personally assured the family of the same, when he visited the hospital to enquire about the condition of the victim and her lawyer.

Advertising

Read | Oppn steps up attack on govt, protests in Lok Sabha

Granting bail to the victim’s uncle, the High Court directed police to provide security to him and ensure he is brought back to jail after the last rites are performed.

Meanwhile, doctors said the victim suffered fractures in her legs and ribs. They said they suspect head injury, but the injury to chest is more serious. Sandeep Tiwari, in-charge of the trauma centre, said, “The chest injury appears to be the most serious, as it has caused blood to collect in her lungs, preventing it from expanding normally.” The doctors said while the victim’s condition remains critical, her lawyer’s condition was improving.