Unnao rape victim’s death ‘extremely sad’, fast-track court to try accused: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday termed the death of the Unnao rape victim as ‘extremely sad’ and announced that the case will be tried in a fast-track court.

In an official statement today, Adityanath said, “All the accused persons have been arrested. The case will be taken to a fast-track court, and punishment will be given.”

The 23-year-old woman was set on fire by five men, including two who were accused of raping her. She died at 11.40 pm on Friday following a cardiac arrest and had suffered more than 90 per cent burns, most of which were facial and inhalation injuries.

She was brought to Delhi in an air ambulance Thursday evening, after she was waylaid and set ablaze while on her way to Rae Bareli in connection with the rape case.

“I have nothing really to say. My sister is no more with us, my only demand is that the five accused deserve death and nothing less,” the victim’s brother was quoted as saying by ANI.

