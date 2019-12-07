Day after she was set ablaze, Unnao rape victim dies

The rape survivor suffered 90 per cent burns after five men, including two of the rape accused, allegedly set her on fire while she was on her way to court, police said. (Representational Image) The rape survivor suffered 90 per cent burns after five men, including two of the rape accused, allegedly set her on fire while she was on her way to court, police said. (Representational Image)

THE 23-YEAR-OLD woman from Unnao district who was set on fire by five men, including two who were accused of raping her, died Friday night in a Delhi hospital.

The woman, who died at 11.40 pm following cardiac arrest, had suffered more than 90 per cent burns, most of which were facial and inhalation injuries.

She was brought to Delhi in an air ambulance Thursday evening, after she was waylaid and set ablaze while on her way to Rae Bareli in connection with the rape case.

