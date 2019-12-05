Unnao: Rape victim set ablaze by five men, three arrested

The woman was allegedly raped in March and the accused had later been granted bail. The woman was allegedly raped in March and the accused had later been granted bail.

A 23-year-old gangrape victim was set ablaze allegedly by five men in Bihar police station area of Unnao district in the early hours of Thursday. Three persons have been arrested so far, police said.

According to sources, the woman suffered more than 70 per cent burn and has been referred to Lucknow hospital. The victim has named five persons, out of whom, three have been arrested, senior police officials said.

In her FIR registered in March this year, the victim five men of sexually assaulting her on several occasions in 2018. The two were later arrested and sent to jail.

According to police sources, the two men were released and were out on bail.

“This morning, we were informed that some persons attempted to set the woman on fire. The woman named three persons following which they were rounded up,” Unnao SP Vikrant Veer said.

The police official added, “For now, the woman has been referred to Lucknow hospital for better health care. So far, we have arrested three of the five accused. Four teams have been formed to nab the remaining persons.”

ADG Lucknow (zone) Satya Narain Zabat later arrived at the Lucknow hospital to meet the victim.

In her complaint, the victim accused one of the men of taking her to Rae Bareli and sexually assaulting her on the pretext of marriage. After she pressured him into getting married, she alleged that the accused took her to the fields, and, along with his associate, raped her on gunpoint.

