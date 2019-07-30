Unnao rape victim wrote to CJI about ‘threat’: ‘Take back case or whole family will be put in jail’

Over a month before she was critically injured in a road accident on Sunday, the victim in the Unnao rape case had written to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi seeking action against “those who are making threats”. She claimed “people” had come to her house and threatened to put her family in jail if she didn’t withdraw the “fake cases”.

In the letter dated July 12, 2019, the victim appealed to the CJI to “take action against those who are making threats”, reported news agency ANI. The letter added, “People came to my house and threatened to take back cases, otherwise the whole family will be put in jail in fake cases”.

The victim, who had alleged she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, was critically injured in a road accident on Sunday afternoon when the car she was travelling in collided with a truck. Her two aunts were killed in the accident, while her lawyer also suffered serious injuries. The woman’s uncle has accused Sengar of planning the accident.

The Rae Bareli police Monday filed an FIR against Sengar, his brother Manoj and 12 other aides for murder and attempt to murder. Sengar is currently lodged in prison on charges of rape.

In the FIR, the woman’s uncle alleged that Sengar’s associates were told by the police personnel deployed for the victim’s security about her whereabouts. He had raised suspicion over the fact that no personnel was deployed in the car she was travelling in. Of the nine personnel deployed for her security, three of them, including a gunner, were to travel with her at all times.

The victim and her lawyer are in the critical care unit after suffering multiple fractures and head injuries. They are on ventilator support, doctors said.