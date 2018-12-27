Unnao rape victim, kin booked for giving cops ‘forged papers’ to prove she was minor

AN FIR has been lodged against the Unnao rape victim, her mother and uncle for allegedly forging documents submitted to police as proof that the victim was a minor.

Advertising

The case was lodged at the district’s Makhi police station Sunday, following a local court’s directives. The complainant is Haripal Singh, husband of Shashi Singh, who was also chargesheeted in the rape case.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Makhi police station Dinesh Mishra said, “In his complaint, Haripal Singh has alleged that the rape victim, her mother and uncle prepared a forged school transfer certificate of the victim using fake signatures and stamp of the principal and Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of Rae Bareli district. The FIR was lodged on charges including cheating by personation, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, forgery for purpose of cheating and using as genuine a forged document.”

He added, “An investigation will be conducted to verify authenticity of the documents.”

Advertising

Haripal Singh’s son Shubham and two others had also been booked in another case of alleged kidnapping and gangrape of the Unnao victim in 2017.

The Unnao rape case had come to light in April this year, when the victim had tried to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence, alleging police inaction against the accused. Her family had alleged that she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplices last year. The victim’s father had filed a complaint in court alleging Sengar raped his daughter at his house on the pretext of helping her to get a job. On April 3, the victim’s father was beaten up allegedly by the MLA’s brother Atul Singh and others in the village. He was later sent to jail on various charges as well as under the Arms Act. On April 8, his condition deteriorated inside Unnao jail and he died during treatment next morning.

Later, Unnao police lodged an FIR on rape charges against MLA Sengar and another FIR into the murder of victim’s father. On the state government’s recommendation, the investigation of the case was transferred to CBI. The CBI had chargsheeted MLA Sengar and Shashi Singh in the rape case, and the MLA’s brother Atul Singh and four others in the murder case of the victim’s father. Another chargesheet was filed by the agency against 10 accused, including Sengar, Atul Singh and three policemen, for allegedly being part of a conspiracy in falsely implicating the rape victim’s father in the Arms Act case. Sengar and Shashi Singh are presently in jail.