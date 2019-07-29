Ready to hand over Unnao rape victim accident case to CBI probe, says DGP

A day after the Unnao rape victim was critically injured in a road accident, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police O P Singh Monday said the state government is ready to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Advertising

Addressing a press conference, the DGP said that the woman was provided with three security guards but they were not accompanying her as there was no place in the car. Prima facie, Singh said, it appears to be an accident and an “unbiased” probe is on.

“The state government is ready for recommending a CBI probe into the Sunday’s mishap in Raebareli if the victim’s mother or any relative makes any request in this regard,” the officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

On Sunday afternoon, the Unnao rape victim, who had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of sexually assaulting her in 2017, and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her aunts were killed when the car in which they were travelling collided with a truck in Gurubakshganj area of Rae Bareli.

Advertising

Police said they were going to Rae Bareli district jail, where the rape victim’s uncle is lodged.

The victim’s family accused MLA Sengar of planning the accident. Sengar, MLA from Bangarmau in Unnao, is lodged in Sitapur district jail.

“MLA Kuldeep Singh and his associates planned the attack to threaten us so that we stop pursuing the case. Everyone in the village knew they were going to Rae Bareli jail,” said the rape victim’s cousin in Unnao.

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav also alleged that it could be a conspiracy to kill her and demanded a CBI probe into the incident. “This incident has links with a BJP MLA and there is a BJP government in the state. There is ‘jungle raaj’ in the state. The criminals are roaming fearlessly. Only a CBI probe will solve this mystery,” Yadav said on Sunday.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the road accident of the woman was “shocking”. “The road accident involving the Unnao rape victim is shocking. Where has the CBI probe in this case reached?” she asked on Twitter. “Why is the accused MLA still in the BJP? Why is there laxity in the security of the victim and the witnesses?”

BSP Supremo Mayawati has urged the Supreme Court to take cognizance. She said said that prima facie it appears to be a “conspiracy” to kill the survivor. “Her maternal and paternal aunts were killed and she herself and her advocate are seriously injured. The Supreme Court need to take cognizance of the matter and ensure strict action,” she tweeted.

(With PTI and ENS inputs)