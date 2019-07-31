Unnao rape victim injured in accident: Oppn steps up attack on govt, protests in Lok Sabha

The Opposition on Tuesday stepped up its attack on the government over the accident in Rae Bareli in which the Unnao rape victim and her lawyer were critically injured and her two aunts killed.

MPs from Congress, DMK, SP, CPM and TMC shouted slogans and displayed placards in Parliament premises before start of the proceedings. As Lok Sabha proceedings began, the Congress moved an adjournment motion on the incident and, when it was not allowed, stormed the well shouting slogans. DMK, Left, SP, BSP and TMC members joined in.

Outside Parliament, too, Opposition leaders questioned the “protection of political power” extended to accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

“Why do we give people like Kuldeep Sengar the strength and protection of political power and abandon their victims to battle for their lives alone? This FIR clearly states that the family was threatened and apprehensive. It even mentions the possibility of a planned accident. For God’s sake, Mr Prime Minister, divest this criminal and his brother of the political power your party is giving them. It’s still not too late,” Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

BSP chief Mayawati said, “The killing of Unnao gangrape victim’s family members and not giving parole to the uncle of the victim to attend the cremation is inhuman. It also proves that the BJP government is part of the conspiracy behind the incident. The relatives of the victim are holding a protest at medical college demanding parole for the uncle of the victim. The government should pay attention to this.” In Lucknow, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav met family members of the rape victim in hospital. In a statement, he said, “The attempt to murder the rape victim is sad news for every mother, daughter of the state.”

He suggested that the family meet the Governor for justice. “The CM cannot be trusted and the government knows everything… It is the BJP’s responsibility to ensure justice to the victim and her family,” the statement said.

In the Lok Sabha, Congress Leader of the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked the Speaker to turn the proceedings into Zero Hour and allow members to speak on the issue.

“A minor was gangraped and while investigations by CBI are still on, the victim’s right to life has been snatched… while seeking justice after her gangrape, the woman had to attempt self-immolation in front of CM’s house. Then her father was killed… now her aunts and key witnesses in the case have been run over by a truck… UP was called Uttam Pradesh, but it is become Adharm Pradesh,” Chowdhury said.

“We want the Home Minister to come to the House and make a statement,” he added.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi interjected, “CBI is already probing the case. An FIR has been registered. The UP government is conducting a free and fair investigation. We are with the victim’s family. Please do not do politics over it.”

The Opposition stormed the well of the House and shouted slogans demanding justice for the victim and presence of the Home Minister in the House even as Speaker Om Birla allowed discussion on Consumer Protection Bill, 2019.