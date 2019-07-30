Unnao rape victim critically injured in accident: Oppn parties cry ‘conspiracy’

A day after the Unnao rape victim and her lawyer were injured and two of her aunts killed in an accident, Opposition parties pointed to a “conspiracy” and demanded a high-level probe into the matter.

Advertising

The Congress said it was a “brazen attempt” to kill the rape victim, her family and advocate to “bury the proceedings”, and demanded that the Supreme Court take suo motu cognizance and supervise the investigation of the case.

Read | Unnao rape survivor’s security kept jailed BJP MLA informed about their movement: FIR

Congress leader Manish Tewari alleged complete breakdown in law and order in Uttar Pradesh. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao. A new special education bulletin for Indian women. Don’t ask questions if a BJP MLA is accused of having raped you”, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked, “Where has the CBI investigation in the case reached so far? Why is accused MLA still in BJP? Why was there negligence in security of the victim?”

Advertising

The SP and BSP also alleged the incident was a conspiracy to kill the rape victim. “Every mother, daughter, daughter-in-law, and sister of the country is in deep shock with this so-called incident that appears to be an attempt to murder the rape victim. The anger women have with this incident will cost a lot to the government of double standards. Shameful. Commendable,” SP leader Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.

Read | Unnao rape victim injured, her two aunts killed in accident; family calls it a ‘planned attack’

BSP chief Mayawati said, “The collision of the Unnao rape victim’s car with a truck yesterday in Rae Bareli prima facie appears to be a conspiracy to kill her… Honorable Supreme Court should ensure strict action against the culprits after taking cognizance of the matter.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded a high-level inquiry and urged PM Narendra Modi to look into the incident.

Hundreds of protesters gathered at India Gate in New Delhi in the evening in solidarity with the rape victim. “We are all here as people, not politicians or activists, to support a girl who has been through a lot in the last two years and is now fighting death,” said Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav at the protest.