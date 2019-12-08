On administration assurance, family performs Unnao-rape victim’s last rites

The victim’s body being taken to Unnao district from Delhi on Saturday. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal) The victim’s body being taken to Unnao district from Delhi on Saturday. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

Hours after the Unnao rape victim’s family Sunday refused to cremate the body citing demands, they agreed to perform the last rites after assurance from authorities and police officials, PTI reported.

Following negotiations between both sides, the administration authority said that the family would be provided security and a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Earlier today, the family of the victim who died two days ago demanded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to visit them and assure that the accused is hanged. “Till the time Yogi Ji doesn’t come here, we will not cremate my sister. I personally want to speak to Yogi Adityanath,” the victim’s sister had told PTI.

The 23-year-old rape victim died on Friday night in a Delhi hospital where she was being treated after she was set on fire by five men, including two who were accused of raping her. The body had reached the village amid heavy security cover on Saturday evening.

The victim’s sister had stalled the cremation demanding government job for one of the family members and had pushed for immediate capital punishment to the accused. When the victim’s sister was told that awarding capital punishment is the job of the court, she had asked: “Who will make rounds of court?”

Terming the death of the victim as “very unfortunate”, Adityanath had on Saturday said the accused would be tried in a fast-track court. He had also announced an aid of Rs 25 lakh to the victim’s family.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father has demanded justice “like the Hyderabad encounter”. “My only demand is that my daughter’s killers should be chased and shot dead, like it happened in Hyderabad,” he said. “They should not come out of jail. I want them dead… Only then will her soul find peace. They (the accused) are powerful people, we won’t be safe if they are out of prison. They killed my daughter, and they can kill us too. I want them killed in an encounter,” he said.

Opposition parties had targeted the Uttar Pradesh government yesterday for the victim’s death. Meanwhile, state minister Swami Prasad Maurya and Unnao BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj were heckled during their visit to the victim’s house.

(with PTI inputs)

