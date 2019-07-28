Unnao woman who accused BJP MLA of rape injured in accident, mother, aunt dead

The Unnao woman, who had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of rape, was injured and her mother and aunt were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck in Gurubaksganj area of Rae Bareli district on Sunday. The victim’s family has accused the BJP leader of “planning the attack”.

According to police, the incident took place when the Unnao woman and her family members along with their lawyer were on their way to the Rae Bareli district jail to meet the woman’s uncle. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with a murder case last year.

Gurubaksganj police station house officer Rakesh Singh said, “Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the victims’ car was hit by an empty truck coming from the opposite direction. The truck driver, however, escaped, leaving behind his vehicle. We have seized the truck and are now trying to trace its owner.”

“Those who were travelling inside the car were the rape survivor, her mother, aunt and their lawyer. They were going to Rae Bareli district jail to meet the rape victim’s uncle,” he further said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Rae Bareli, Shashi Shekhar Singh said two of the three women travelling in the car were killed in the mishap. “The victim’s family from Unnao is on the way to Rae Bareli to identify the deceased,” he said.

The remaining two injured — the rape victim and lawyer — are undergoing treatment at Trauma Centre of King George’s Medical University in Lucknow. Doctors have declared their condition as critical, Singh said.

Terming it a “planned attack”, a relative of the victim said, “MLA Sengar and his associates had planned the attack to threaten us so that we stop pursuing the case. Everyone in the village knew they were going to visit Rae Bareli jail.”

The Bangarmau MLA is presently lodged at Sitapur district jail.

The alleged rape case came to light in April last year when the victim and her family tried to immolate herself outside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence, alleging police inaction against the accused. The family alleged that the woman was raped by the MLA and his accomplices in 2017. The kin added that the family was thrashed after a complaint was filed with the police in this regard.

The MLA’s brother, Atul Singh Sengar, was later arrested along with four others, by the UP Crime Branch, for allegedly thrashing the victim’s father.

The case worsened when the victim’s father died in judicial custody a day after he was arrested in connection with an Arms Act case.