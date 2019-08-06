Unnao rape victim airlifted to AIIMS in Delhi after SC order

The Unnao rape victim was airlifted from Lucknow’s KGMU Trauma Centre to New Delhi for treatment at AIIMS after the Supreme Court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to airlift her by air-ambulance to Delhi and transfer her to AIIMS “today itself”, if so permitted by the doctors in Lucknow.

The direction came from a bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose after the family’s lawyer conveyed that the woman had developed pneumonia and her mother had expressed the desire that she be shifted to AIIMS.

The court said, “Before transferring the victim from Lucknow to Delhi, the opinion of doctors at Lucknow shall be obtained as to whether she is in a fit condition to be transferred. In case the doctors opine that she is in fit condition to transfer, she shall be transferred to AIIMS at New Delhi.”

It asked AIIMS authorities to make necessary arrangements for proper treatment and care of the woman and said AIIMS’s responsibility “starts from the tarmac of the airport of Delhi”.

Last week, the court had allowed advocate Ramkrishna Reddy, who had appeared for the family, to consult the woman’s mother and let the bench know whether she wants the victim should be shifted to Delhi.

Two other members of her family were killed in the incident, and a lawyer who was representing the family in Lucknow court had been injured.

On the lawyer, the court said, “In case family members of the lawyer of the victim make a similar request to the State authorities at Lucknow by 3 pm today, he shall also be airlifted along with the victim, following the same procedure as laid down for the victim.”

At KGMU, Trauma Centre in-charge Sandeep Tiwari said since only one patient could be airlifted at a time in the air ambulance, the lawyer will be taken to Delhi later.

He will be airlifted on Tuesday morning, it is learnt.

On Monday, the court was also informed that the woman’s uncle, who was lodged in Rae Bareli jail following conviction in a criminal case, had been shifted to Tihar Jail. The court had allowed the movement on a plea by the family, citing threats to his life since he is also a witness in cases connected with the rape, allegedly by MLA Kuldeep Sengar.

While the woman’s family had earlier expressed desire that she be shifted to Delhi, they later expressed satisfaction with treatment provided at KGMU, Lucknow.

A green corridor was made for the ambulance carrying the victim from KGMU to Lucknow airport and from IGI airport to AIIMS in New Delhi. While it took the ambulance 39 minutes to cover 33 km in Lucknow, another ambulance took 18 minutes to reach AIIMS from IGI airport in New Delhi.

Condition of victim improving, lawyer stable

Lucknow: The condition of the Unnao rape victim showed signs of improvement, a week after she was injured in a car accident, a medical bulletin issued by KGMU Trauma Centre on Monday said. “The condition of the rape survivor is improving. She is following the command and opened eyes and understanding things. The process of removing the ventilator has started, but she has to be given medicines to maintain her blood pressure,” a medical bulletin issued by the KGMU Trauma Centre said. The condition of her lawyer remained “serious and stable”, doctors said. —ENS