Unnao rape victim accident: Probe agency wants to conduct narco test on driver, helper

The CBI has decided to conduct a narco-analysis test on the driver and helper of the truck that hit the Unnao rape victim’s vehicle in Gurubakshganj area of Rae Bareli on July 28.

According to media reports, a relative quoted the victim as saying that the truck had deliberately sped towards their vehicle. The victim and her lawyer were critically injured while both her aunts were killed.

CBI sources said the agency is likely to petition the appropriate court for a narco-analysis of the accused after they give their consent. The duo have already been subjected to a lie detector test and brain mapping, and the reports are awaited.

The agency is yet to speak to the victim, who had alleged rape by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, and her lawyer who are both undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

The CBI is depending on expert opinion and eyewitness accounts to re-create the sequence of the accident, said sources.

In narco-analysis, a person is injected with chemicals known as barbiturates, commonly called truth serum, to bring out repressed thoughts and memories. The polygraph test measures vital body parameters when a question is put before a person.

The variations in these parameters indicate whether a person is truthful or not.

Brain mapping uses neuroscience techniques to see the reaction of a person’s brain when pictures and information related to an event are placed before them. All the three techniques do not have any value as evidence in courts, but they are used to bring forth hidden information which could lead to recovery of material or information to be used during the trial or apprehension of an accused.

“We are hopeful of completing the probe within two weeks as directed by the Supreme Court. We are moving in the right direction,” a CBI official said. The CBI has booked Sengar and nine others on murder charges in connection with the truck-car collision.