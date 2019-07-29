Murder charges against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar after Unnao rape survivor’s accident

In a fresh setback to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, an FIR was registered against the BJP MLA and nine others Monday on charges of murder after the Unnao rape survivor’s family alleged a conspiracy behind Sunday’s car accident in which two women were killed.

Sengar was booked under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code after the victim’s uncle, who is lodged in Rae Bareli jail, filed a complaint against the BJP leader. The FIR also accused Sengar’s supporters of making calls to the survivor’s family and building pressure on them to change their statement in court.

The FIR came hours after the rape survivor’s mother termed the incident a conspiracy to “wipe out her family”. The rape victim is in critical condition and undergoing treatment at the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University in Lucknow.

“It was not an accident but a conspiracy to eliminate all of us,” the victim’s mother was quoted as saying by PTI.

“The son of a co-accused in the case, Shahi Singh, and another youth of the village had threatened us. They said that they will deal with us,” she added.

On Sunday afternoon, the Unnao rape victim, who had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of sexually assaulting her in 2017, and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her aunts were killed when the car in which they were travelling collided with a truck in Gurubakshganj area of Rae Bareli. Police said they were going to Rae Bareli district jail, where the rape victim’s uncle is lodged.

The victim’s family has accused MLA Sengar of planning the accident. Sengar, MLA from Bangarmau in Unnao, is lodged in Sitapur district jail. “MLA Kuldeep Singh and his associates planned the attack to threaten us so that we stop pursuing the case. Everyone in the village knew they were going to Rae Bareli jail,” said the rape victim’s cousin in Unnao.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police O P Singh said the state government is ready to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).