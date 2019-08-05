Unnao Rape Victim accident: CBI collects names of all those who met Sengar in jail in last 15 months

Even as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out raids at more than 15 places in connection with the Unnao rape victim’s accident case, the central probe agency has collected the names of the people who had visited Sitapur district jail to meet expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the last 15 months.

Sengar has been lodged in the Sitapur district jail since May last year. The Central agency has also taken in its custody the video footages of CCTV installed at Sitapur jail to identify Sengar’s visitors.

On Sunday, a three-member CBI team once again reached Sitapur district jail and questioned Sengar for the second consecutive day in connection with the July 28 incident when a truck hit a car carrying the woman who had accused the MLA of rape, leaving her two aunts dead. Both the rape victim and her lawyer are admitted to KGMU Trauma Centre and their condition is said to be critical.

Sengar and nine others, including the MLA’s brother and the son-in-law of state minister Dhunni Singh, are accused in the accident case. They have also been booked for criminal intimidation charges on allegations that the accused were threatening and harassing the rape victim’s family.

Meanwhile, the CBI today conducted searches at more than 15 places in Unnao, Banda, Fatehpur and Lucknow, including Sengar’s residence in the state Capital. Residences of nine other named in the FIR were also searched. All the accused are residents of Unnao.

The rape victim’s uncle had claimed that the MLA and his associates were regularly putting pressure on his family to strike a “compromise” in connection with the rape case and the murder case of the rape victim’s father.

The CBI today also questioned the police personnel deployed in the security of the rape victim. Earlier the SP of Unnao had suspended three police personnel, including a gunner, who was in charge of the rape victim’s security but did not accompany her to Rae Bareli on the day the accident took place.

The central probe agency has already recorded the statements of policemen of Rae Bareli, who had rushed to the spot on coming to know about the incident.

A three-member CBI team on Sunday also visited the village of the rape victim in Unnao district and recorded the statements her neighbour.

Sengar also hails from the same village. On Saturday, a four-member CBI team had reached the rape victim’s village. The team met local residents and recorded their statements. They also visited the local police station and recorded statements of police personnel.

Another team of CBI conducted searches at the residence of truck owner Debendra Kishor, driver Ashish Pal and cleaner Mohan — all in Fatehpur and collected documents and other material from their houses and also questioned their family members.

The CBI is verifying the claims of Ashish Pal and Mohan, who are on three-day police custody.

Pal has claimed it was raining heavily and his truck was not moving at a high speed when the accident occurred. Pal alleged that on seeing the car coming from the opposite direction, he applied brakes but the truck skid. Ashish and Mohan denied knowing Sengar and claimed that they have no relatives in Unnao.