Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Sengar reaches AIIMS with trial proceedings set to begin inside trauma centre

Unnao rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was bought to AIIMS in New Delhi on Wednesday morning as a trial court hearing the case prepares to record the statement of the victim inside the hospital premises.

Advertising

The Delhi High Court had granted the trial court permission to hold proceedings inside Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre of AIIMS.

On September 7, the Delhi court hearing the case issued instructions to hold in-camera proceedings at the AIIMS trauma centre to record testimony of the victim. District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma directed that recording of testimony of the victim will begin on September 11 and continue on a day-to-day basis until it is completed.

Sengar, who was expelled from the BJP, has also been booked for murder in the accident case in which the victim and her lawyer sustained serious injuries while her two aunts died.

Advertising

Earlier this month, the CBI recorded the victim’s statement in the accident case.

The UP government has drawn severe criticism for failing to provide security to the 19-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped by the BJP MLA in 2017.

Her uncle, who is lodged in a Rae Bareli prison, has alleged that false cases were slapped against him by people close to Sengar for not yielding to the pressure after his niece accused the MLA of sexual assault. Her uncle, whose wife died in the accident, has also alleged that police did not pay heed to complaints by the woman’s family.

The UP Police on July 29 filed a murder case against Sengar and nine others after the woman’s family filed a complaint, alleging “conspiracy” behind the car crash. The case was later transferred to the CBI.