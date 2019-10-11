Unnao rape survivor accident case: CBI drops murder charge against Kuldeep Sengar in chargesheet

The CBI Friday filed a chargesheet after completing its probe into the road accident in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her aunts killed this year, news agency PTI reported.

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his associate have been charged in the chargesheet for criminal conspiracy and intimidating the rape survivor and her family, but dropped murder charges against them for which they were earlier booked.

In its FIR, the CBI had earlier booked Sengar and nine others under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation.

In July this year, a truck rammed into the car in which the Unnao rape survivor with some family members and her lawyer were traveling. Two of her aunts died in the road accident.

Ashish Kumar Pal, driver of the truck which rammed into the car, has been charged under IPC sections related to causing death by negligence, causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others and rash driving or riding on a public way, news agency PTI reported.

The chargesheet came after the CBI was granted two additional weeks to complete its probe by the Supreme Court after the agency had said that the lawyer is still unconscious and his statement has not been recorded yet.

Expressing strong displeasure over the handling of the Unnao rape case and the road accident case, the apex court had on August 1 transferred all related cases from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. It had also ordered interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the victim and CRPF security for her, her family and their lawyer.

Transferring the cases, the apex court had asked the Delhi court that was allocated the cases to conduct a day-to-day hearing and complete the trial in 45 days.

The woman was allegedly raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor. Sengar has denied the allegation and claimed he was not at his house in Makhi village, when the alleged rape took place.