Unnao rape survivor road accident case: SC grants two weeks to CBI to complete probe

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted two more weeks to the CBI to complete its ongoing probe into the road accident in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her aunts killed.

A bench of justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose was told by the CBI that the lawyer, who had sustained injuries in the road accident and is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, has still not gained consciousness and his statement has not been recorded yet.

The top court, while granting two more weeks to the CBI to complete the probe, said it would hear the case again in October.

The top court had on September 2 said it wanted “fair and speedy trial” in the case arising out of the rape of the minor, allegedly by Uttar Pradesh MLA and expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao.

On September 6, the apex court had granted CBI two-week time to complete the investigation into the road accident case.

In July this year, a truck rammed into the car she was travelling in with some family members and her lawyer. Two of her aunts died in the road accident.

She was airlifted from a hospital in Lucknow and brought to the AIIMS for better care.

The top court had earlier directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay Rs five lakh to the lawyer, who is undergoing treatment.

On August 1, it had directed Uttar Pradesh government to provide Rs 25 lakh to the rape survivor as an interim compensation.

It had earlier ordered transfer of all the five related cases in the matter to Delhi but later modified its order putting in abeyance shifting of the accident case till the probe was completed.

The modification was done as due to shifting of the case, the local court was facing technical hurdle in passing orders of remand for the accused who are being arrested in course of the probe.

The court had said the order transferring the accident case “shall remain in abeyance for the period during which the said case remains under investigation, which we have stipulated in the order dated August 1, 2019, to be completed in a maximum period of 15 days, preferably within seven days. The order dated August 1, 2019, is modified accordingly”.

The woman was allegedly raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor. Sengar has denied the allegations.