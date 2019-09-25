Toggle Menu
Unnao rape survivor discharged from AIIMShttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/unnao-rape-survivor-discharged-from-aiims-6027494/

Unnao rape survivor discharged from AIIMS

She will be staying with her family in Delhi after Uttar Pradesh government said they wanted to reside in the national capital apprehending threat in their home state.

Unnao rape survivor discharged from AIIMS
A green corridor was created to take the woman from KGMU Trauma Centre to Lucknow airport. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The Unnao rape survivor was discharged on Wednesday from the AIIMS in Delhi where she was admitted after she met with an accident, sources said.

The woman was admitted in AIIMS following an accident on July 28 and the family is under the CRPF security as per the Supreme Court’s order.

She will be staying with her family in Delhi after Uttar Pradesh government said they wanted to reside in the national capital apprehending threat in their home state.

The woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao in 2017, when she was a minor.

Charges have been framed against Sengar and co-accused Shashi Singh in the case

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android