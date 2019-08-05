Unnao rape: SC orders victim to be airlifted to Delhi AIIMS

The Supreme Court Monday directed that the Unnao rape victim, who suffered critical injuries in a car-truck collision last week, be airlifted from Lucknow to Delhi AIIMS,

In a health bulletin issued earlier in the day, the doctors treating the victim and her lawyer said that both of them are critical but stable. “There has been an improvement in the health of the female patient. The male patient is breathing without ventilator support&is in a deep coma”, the bulletin said.

Earlier, the apex court had deferred the hearing on the issue of transfer of the woman and her injured lawyer to Friday as no one on behalf of their families appeared and sought their transfer. However, the family’s lawyer D Ramakrishna Reddy later appeared before a bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose and said that the mother now wanted her injured daughter to be shifted to the AIIMS for better care as she was still critical.

Taking note of the submissions, the bench ordered the victim’s transfer from King George’s Medical College in Lucknow to the AIIMS. Fixing the case on Friday, it also made clear that the family of the injured lawyer can also seek the same relief and approach it as and when they need.

The victim’s family Friday had said that they did not want her to be shifted anywhere else as they were satisfied with the treatment in Lucknow’s George Medical College.

The case pertains to the rape of a minor girl allegedly by the BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh sengar at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. Accused Shashi Singh had allegedly lured the victim into going to Sengar’s residence. On July 28 this year, the Unnao woman, who has accused Sengar of sexual assault, was critically injured along with her lawyer after the vehicle they were travelling in was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli. Two of the victim’s aunt were killed in the incident.