Is this your idea of justice, Mr 56? Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi over death of Unnao rape witness

Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched yet another attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the death of a key witness in the Unnao gangrape case, involving BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, and asked if this was the PM’s idea of “justice for our daughters”.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul said the death of the key witness in the case under mysterious circumstances and its subsequent burial without any postmortem hinted at a “conspiracy”. “The mysterious death & hurried burial without an autopsy, of the key witness in the #Unnao rape & murder case, involving BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, smells of a conspiracy. Is this your idea of “justice for our daughters”, Mr 56 ?” he tweeted.

The Congress leader’s remarks came after the uncle of the victim on Thursday alleged a conspiracy behind the death of the witness. According to news agency ANI, in a letter written to the police, the victim’s uncle alleged that the deceased’s body was buried without getting any postmortem conducted.

In April, Rahul took a dig at PM Modi’s proposed day-long fast to protest against the complete washout of Parliament’s Budget Session and asked if the prime minister would also fast over the custodial death of the victim’s father.

“The barbarism unleashed against a father seeking justice for his (rape survivor) daughter in Uttar Pradesh has shamed the humanity. We hope that the Prime Minister will also observe a fast very soon over atrocities against women, increasing lawlessness and anarchy under the BJP rule,” Rahul had said on Twitter.

The case had come to light when the victim and her family tried to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence, alleging police inaction against the accused. The family alleged that the woman was raped by the MLA and his accomplices in June last year. The family alleged that they were thrashed after a complaint was filed with the police in this regard. The case worsened when the victim’s father died in judicial custody a day later.

Following public pressure over police inaction, the case was handed over to the CBI. The accused MLA was arrested by the CBI in April. He is currently under judicial custody.

