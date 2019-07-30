Unnao rape: Kuldeep Singh Sengar suspended from party long ago, says UP BJP chief

Amid growing criticism, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Tuesday said rape-accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar had been suspended from the party “long ago”.

“Sengar was suspended by the party earlier and there is no change in his status,” Dev Singh told PTI. “There is no change in the position of the party and the government, which is standing with the victim of the Unnao (rape) case,” he added.

The Unnao rape victim’s car was hit by a speeding truck in Rae Bareli on Sunday, leaving two of her family members dead, while she and her lawyer are admitted in a Lucknow hospital. Swatantra Dev Singh said “all possible help” was being extended to the accident victims.

The BJP leader’s statement comes in the face of mounting criticism of the party over what the Opposition calls its “continued support” to the rape-accused MLA.

On Tuesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi tweeted: “Why do we give people like Kuldeep Sengar the strength and protection of political power and abandon their victims to battle for their lives alone? This FIR clearly states that the family was threatened and apprehensive. It even mentions the possibility of a planned accident. For God’s sake, Mr. Prime Minister, divest this criminal and his brother of the political power your party is giving them. Its still not too late.”

BSP chief Mayawati too said BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj recently meeting Sengar in jail was proof that the party was protecting him, which was “akin to strangulating justice”, and that the “Supreme Court should take cognisance of it.”

Earlier in the day, Congress workers led by Ajay Kumar Lallu staged a dharna in Lucknow, demanding Sengar’s explusion from the BJP. They were later taken into custody, after they tried to break the security cordon and march towards the BJP office.

“We have been put up at a temporary jail in Eco Garden and we will remain here till the government ensures justice to the rape survivor and her family,” Lallu told PTI over phone.