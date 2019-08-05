Unnao rape: Kuldeep Sengar, aide to be produced in Delhi’s Tis Hazari court, security tightened

The Unnao rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplice Shashi Singh are likely to be produced before Delhi’s Tiz Hazari court at 12: 30 pm Monday amid tight security after the court issued production warrant against them on Friday. The court had also issued warrants against the other accused in the case for their presence on Tuesday.

Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Sengar has been brought to Delhi’s Tiz Hazari court. Heavy police presence inside the court as he is expected to be produced at 12 :30 PM. @IndianExpress — Anand Mohan (@mohanreports) August 5, 2019

Last week, the Supreme Court transferred all cases related to the matter from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi, while ordering interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the victim and CRPF security cover for her, the family and their lawyer. It asked the CBI to “expedite” the probe into the accident case and complete it “preferably” within seven days and not later than 14 days.

Advertising

A bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose transferred the cases to the court of Tis Hazari district judge Dharmesh Sharma. The bench directed that “the trial judge…will commence the trial forthwith on a day-to-day basis and will ensure completion of trial of all the five cases within 45 days from commencement of the trial”.

The BJP MLA was expelled last week and had been lodged at Sitapur district jail on rape charges since last year. The case pertains to the rape of a minor girl allegedly by the lawmaker at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. Accused Shashi Singh had allegedly lured the victim into going to Sengar’s residence. On July 28 this year, the Unnao woman, who has accused Sengar of sexual assault, was critically injured along with her lawyer after the vehicle they were travelling in was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli. Two of the victim’s aunt were killed in the incident.

Following the incident, Sengar, his younger brother Manoj Sengar and eight others were booked on charges of attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy. The police also invoked criminal intimidation charges on allegations that the accused were threatening and harassing the rape victim’s family.