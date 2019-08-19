Unnao rape: CBI gets two-week extension to complete probe in accident case

The Supreme Court Monday gave a two-week extension to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to complete its inquiry into the road accident case involving the Unnao rape victim and her lawyer. The agency had sought a four-week extension saying the two were not in a position to give statement.

A bench comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay Rs 5 Lakh interim compensation to the lawyer for medical expenses. The court was told that the victim’s lawyer continues to be in critical condition.

Earlier on Saturday, the central agency had sought a week’s time from a Delhi court to complete its investigation and file a status report in the Unnao gangrape case — one of four related cases transferred by the Supreme Court from Uttar Pradesh.

The submission was made before District Judge Dharmesh Sharma who was hearing the case in which Shubham Singh, Naresh Tiwari and Brajesh Singh Yadav are the accused. The court had framed charges against Sengar and co-accused Shashi Singh under section 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act. With the charges being modified, to section 5(c) and 6 same Act, the offences now entail a minimum punishment of 10 years.

The woman was allegedly raped by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and the three men in two separate incidents in 2017 when she was a minor. A separate rape case has been registered against Sengar in which the trial commenced on Friday.

On July 28, a speeding truck collided head-on with a car in which the rape victim, her lawyer and two aunts were travelling to Rae Bareli. While the victim’s two aunts were killed in the accident, she and her lawyer were critically injured, and are currently admitted at AIIMS in New Delhi.