Unnao rape case: Victim’s father falsely implicated, CBI to court

The CBI told a Delhi Court on Thursday that the Unnao rape victim’s father was falsely implicated in the Arms Act case registered by the UP police.

The agency told the court that when the victim’s father was being taken to the police station, multiple phone calls were made between two policemen, the complainant in the case and Bangarmau MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, an accused in the rape case. Sengar has also been booked for murder in connection with the accident that left the rape victim and her lawyer critically injured and her two aunts dead.

CBI counsel Ashok Bhartendu told the court of District Judge Dharmesh Sharma, “The victim’s father was badly beaten. During our investigation, we found that the victim’s father was falsely implicated in a criminal conspiracy. The father was allegedly found with one countrymade pistol and four live cartridges and we have multiple witnesses who stated that at that point the deceased was not carrying a pistol.”

The CBI then named Station Officer Ashok Singh Bhadauria, Sub-inspector Kamta Prasad and Constable Amir Khan. Bhartendu told the court, “Every documentary formality pertaining to registration of FIR and recovery of pistol was formalised… in the presence of the three policemen and in pursuance of that FIR, the father was sent to custody…”

The CBI also submitted that the complainant was working at a brick kiln owned by the MLA’s brother. “There happen to be telephone conversations between the complainant and the accused MLA,” Bhartendu said adding, “Multiple conversations at that point stopped after registration of false FIR.”

Sengar’s counsel Sateyendra Singh and Vijay Pratap Singh said his client was an MLA and gets multiple calls and this does not mean there is a conspiracy. The counsel for the policemen argued that they were not at the spot when the assault took place.