Unnao rape case: The 5 cases of rape & murders moved out of Uttar Pradesh

Five cases have been lodged since 2017 in connection with the Unnao rape incident. BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is accused in three of the cases. Four cases have been transferred to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the recommendation of the state government, while one has been taken over by the central agency on the direction of the Allahabad High Court. The CBI has filed chargesheet in three cases, but trials are yet to start. The investigation in two cases is going on.

CASE No. 1

Lodged on June 20, 2017

Advertising

The first case was lodged on June 20, 2017, by the woman’s mother at the local police station, alleging that one Shubham Singh of her village and his driver Naresh Tiwari kidnapped her daughter from outside their house on June 11. The next day, that is on June 21, police claimed to have rescued the victim from Auraiya district, where she was sold off. She alleged that she was taken to a house in Kanpur where three persons, including the two named accused, gangraped her for a few days. The police added gangrape charge in the case and arrested Shubham Singh, Tiwari and one Brijesh Yadav. The police later filed chargesheet against all three. All three were, however, released on bail.

Last year in April, the Allahabad High Court ordered a CBI investigation into this case. The agency is still investigating the case.

CASE No. 2

Lodged on April 12, 2018

A case was lodged at the local police station on April 12 last year against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his neighbour Shashi Singh, who is also the mother of the prime accused Subham in the gangrape case, four days after the victim attempted to immolate herself near Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow, seeking help to stop harassment by the leader. She had alleged that the local police were under the influence of the MLA.

Advertising

According the officer-in-charge of the police station concerned, the woman’s family had alleged that on June 4, 2017, Shashi had taken her to Sengar’s residence, where he had assaulted her sexually.

Her mother had alleged that Shashi lured her daughter to the MLA’s residence in the same village on the pretext of arranging a job for her.

The day the rape case was lodged, the state government also sent a recommendation to the central government for a CBI probe. The next day, the CBI began the probe and arrested the MLA and Shashi. Both are presently lodged at Sitapur jail.

On July 11, 2018, the CBI filed a chargesheet against MLA Sengar and Shashi under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 120-B (conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation). The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has also been invoked in the case.\ The woman was 17 years old at the time of the rape.

CASE No. 3

Lodged on April 9, 2018

A murder case was lodged on April 9, 2018, against six persons, including the MLA’s brother Jai Deep Singh, alias Atul, at the local police station, following the death of the woman’s father in judicial custody at Unnao jail, allegedly of injuries sustained in a brutal assault by the supporters of Sengar six days previously. A day earlier, on April 8, 2018, the woman had attempted to kill herself outside the Chief Minister’s residence.

The accused too, had filed an FIR against the woman’s father, who was booked under sections of the Arms Act and the IPC. He was arrested on the same day as the incident took place and his condition deteriorated in jail. He died during treatment at the district hospital on April 9. Her father was assaulted allegedly for filing the complaint against the MLA. Four of Sengar’s supporters – Vineet Mishra, Birendra Singh, alias Bauwa, Shailu and Ram Sharan Singh, alias Sonu – were named in the FIR filed by the family on April 3 for assault.

It subsequently emerged the four aides of the MLA were arrested only after the victim’s father died in jail.

The same month, the investigation of the case was transferred to the CBI. On July 11, the CBI filed a chargesheet against five accused – Atul, Vineet, Bauwa, Sonu, and Shashi Pratap, alias Suman. The five are presently lodged in Lucknow district jail, while the CBI gave a clean chit to Shailu as he was found working in a field when the incident occurred. The chargesheet has been filed under IPC sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) read with 147 (rioting), 148 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 302 (murder).

CASE No. 4

Lodged on April 3, 2018

A local resident, Tinku Singh, lodged an FIR against the rape victim’s father at the local police station for allegedly voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation and possession of arms. The family alleged that the MLA and his supporters had tried to frame the woman’s father.

In April last year, the investigation of the case was transferred to the CBI. During investigation, the CBI found the rape victim’s father was falsely implicated in the Arms Act case with a weapon planted on him.

The CBI filed a chargesheet on July 13 last year against MLA Sengar and nine others, including his brother Atul and three policemen, for allegedly hatching a conspiracy and implicating the rape victim’s father in the Arms Act case. The policemen were then Station House Officer of the local police station, Ashok Singh Bhadauria, Sub-inspector Kamta Prasad Singh and Constable Amir Khan.

During investigation, the CBI found that when the incident occurred, the MLA was in Delhi and regularly speaking to the accused over phone, including the policemen. Moreover, the girl’s father was booked under Arms Act allegedly at the MLA’s behest.

The chargesheet has been filed under IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 166 (public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person), 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury), 193 (false evidence), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 218 (public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture) and under Arms Act, said a CBI officer.

CASE No. 5

Lodged on July 28, 2019

An FIR was lodged against MLA Sengar, his brother Manoj and eight others following a car accident on July 28 this year, in which the rape victim and her lawyer were critically injured, while two of her aunts were killed. The car, they were travelling in, collided with a truck head-on in Gurubakshganj area of Rae Bareli. The incident occurred when the victims were going to Rae Bareli jail where the rape victim’s uncle is lodged.

Advertising

The truck driver, Ashish Pal, and cleaner Mohan were later arrested. Police produced them before a local court of Rare Bareli, which sent them to judicial custody. The rape victim and her lawyer is undergoing treatment at King George Medical University in Lucknow. On recommendation of the state government, the CBI took over the investigation of the case and visited the spot on Wednesday. The investigation is on.