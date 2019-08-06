Unnao rape case: Shift BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar to Tihar jail, says Delhi court

A Delhi court on Monday ordered that Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and a co-accused in the Unnao rape case be shifted from the Sitapur prison to Tihar jail in the national capital.

District judge Dharmesh Sharma posted for August 7 the argument on the framing of charges in the rape case — one of the four cases transferred to Delhi.

The Supreme Court has ordered the transfer of all cases to the capital and directed the trial judge to hold the trial on a day-to-day basis and complete it in 45 days. It has also asked the CBI to “expedite” the probe into the accident case, which left the victim and her lawyer critically injured and two of her aunts dead, and complete it “preferably” within seven days and not later than 14 days.

Sengar, who represents Bangarmau in the Assembly, is an accused in the rape case and has also been booked for murder in the accident case. He was produced in court along with Shashi Singh, who allegedly lured the victim into going to the legislator’s residence.

The court appointed a Special Public Prosecutor Deep Narain to represent the CBI.