Unnao rape case: Seen talking to MLA’s visitor in videos, warders of Sitapur jail where MLA Sengar is lodged transferred

Two warders of Sitapur district jail — where Unnao rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is lodged — were transferred Friday after two videos, purportedly showing one of them asking a visitor to come after 15 days to meet the leader and another taking money from him went viral. An inquiry has been ordered in the matter.

Advertising

In one of the videos, a jail warder is seen asking a visitor, who wants to meet the MLA, to come after 15 days as “there is some strictness”. In another video, the visitor is seen bribing another warder, while walking out of the jail after meeting the jailed MLA.

The visitor was identified as Rinku Shukla, a district panchayat member of Unnao.

Additional Inspector General, Prison, Sharad Kulshestra, said two jail warders, Mahendra Kumar Yadav and Satya Prakash Verma, were transferred Friday after the videos surfaced. While Yadav has been sent to central jail, Fatehgarh, Verma has been transferred to Mau district jail, he said.

Advertising

He added a detailed report has been sought from the superintendent of Sitapur district jail.

Sitapur district jail Superintendent D C Mishra said during preliminary inquiry, Yadav and Verma were identified in the two videos respectively. “I have to check the records to get the exact identity of the person who is seen coming out of the jail in one of the videos,” said Mishra.

However, when contacted Friday, Shukla accepted meeting Sengar in the jail. He told The Indian Express that he had gone to Sitapur jail on July 21 to meet MLA Sengar. “I know the MLA since 2015. While coming out of the jail, one of the warders asked for money for tea. I gave him Rs 20 and returned home. I did not bribe any jail warder for wrongdoing.”

CBI court remands truck driver, cleaner in judicial custody

A CBI court in Lucknow on Friday remanded truck driver Ashish Pal and cleaner Mohan, arrested by Rae Bareli police in connection with the Sunday road accident, to judicial custody. The accident left the Unnao rape victim and her lawyer critically injured and her two aunts dead.

The driver and cleaner were taken to Lucknow jail.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has moved two separate applications seeking police custody of Ashish and Mohan and permission to question the rape victim’s uncle.

The court is likely to take up both applications Saturday.

Meanwhile, the CBI team on Friday began the process to recreate the crime scene at Rae Bareli. A bus and car were brought to the spot for recreating the crime scene. The agency also spoke to the local shopkeepers.