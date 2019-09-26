Unnao rape case: SC gives CBI two more weeks to complete probe into accident

The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave the CBI two more weeks to complete the investigation into the accident case involving the Unnao rape victim after the agency said the lawyer is still unconscious and his statement has not been recorded yet.

Advertising

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, told a bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose that the advocate who was injured in the mishap and is at AIIMS, had still not regained consciousness.

Expressing strong displeasure over the handling of the Unnao rape case and the road accident case, the apex court had on August 1 transferred all related cases from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. It had also ordered interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the victim and CRPF security for her, her family and their lawyer.

Bangarmau MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who has now been expelled by the BJP, is the accused in the rape case and he has been booked for murder in the accident case.

Advertising

Transferring the cases, the apex court had asked the Delhi court that was allocated the cases to conduct day-to-day hearing and complete the trial in 45 days. It had also asked the CBI to complete the probe into the accident case “preferably” within seven days and not later than 14 days.

However, following a request from the CBI, the court later modified the order and kept shifting of the accident case in abeyance till the probe was completed.7

The agency had said that due to shifting of the case, the local court was facing hurdles in passing remand orders for the accused. The court had also given the CBI liberty to seek extension if it became unavoidable.