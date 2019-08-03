Unnao rape victim: ‘Satisfied with treatment in Lucknow, don’t want to move her’

Asserting that they are satisfied with the treatment in Lucknow, the Unnao rape victim’s family Friday said that they did not want her to be shifted anywhere else. The rape victim’s condition continues to be critical as she ran a fever on Thursday night.

“She had fever yesterday (Thursday), but doctors said she has been given medication and her temperature has come down. We won’t go anywhere else,” said her sister, who had earlier said that her family wants to shift the victim out of Uttar Pradesh.

Asked about the change in mind, she said it is a family decision. “The treatment here is okay, we are not willing to go to Delhi, we will remain here,” said the mother. She said that while her family fears MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar — accused in the rape case — they would fight till the end. “I have lost many people of my family in this fight, including my husband. My soul will not be at peace till all of them are punished for what they have done.”

In a health bulletin issued earlier in the day, the doctors treating the rape victim said, “The condition of both the victims of Rae Bareli accident is critical, but stable. While male patient is able to breath without ventilator, but with support, woman (is) still on ventilator. (An) Expert team of doctors is looking after them.”

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday offered the family to settle in the state and promised to provide better treatment to the woman, besides taking her “entire responsibility”.

“Pradesh ki beti ki tarah khayal rakhenge, puri suraksha denge (We will take care of her like the daughter of the state, will give her full security).”

The office of Kamal Nath tweeted, “We will provide better treatment to the girl. From better education to everything, we will take her entire responsibility…”

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday gave financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the victim’s family following a Supreme Court order.

Responding to Supreme Court order transferring all cases related to the matter to Delhi, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday tweeted, “Bepanah museebaten jhel rahi aur dard se lar rahi Unnao ki beti ko ab insaaf milne ki umeed jagi hai… (Hope has risen for justice to the girl of Unnao, who is suffering a lot…)

She added, “Supreme Court ka faisla Uttar Pradesh mein failey Jangalraj aur sarkar ki nakami par ek muhar hai… (The decision of the Supreme Court has put a stamp on the widespread jungle raj in Uttar Pradesh.)”

Pointing at the BJP’s decision to expel Sengar, she said, “Ab jakar BJP ne mana ki unhone ek apradhi ko sanrakshan de rakha tha. (The BJP has finally accepted that they were giving patronage to a criminal)”.