Unnao rape case: Recording of victim testimony ends

The process to record the Unnao rape victim’s testimony at AIIMS trauma center concluded on Friday. The victim was brought on a wheelchair, accompanied by her nursing attendant, and she finished her testimony by lunch.

She was cross-examined by co-accused Shashi Singh’s lawyer and the cross-examination was later concluded by MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s counsel. A lawyer privy to the proceedings said “the victim was in a lot of pain during the proceedings but she managed to complete her testimony”.

On Monday, the proceedings in the murder and Arms Act case will commence.