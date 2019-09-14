Unnao rape case: Recording of victim testimony ends

Toggle Menu
The victim was brought on a wheelchair, accompanied by her nursing attendant, and she finished her testimony by lunch.

The process to record the Unnao rape victim’s testimony at AIIMS trauma center concluded on Friday. The victim was brought on a wheelchair, accompanied by her nursing attendant, and she finished her testimony by lunch.

She was cross-examined by co-accused Shashi Singh’s lawyer and the cross-examination was later concluded by MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s counsel. A lawyer privy to the proceedings said “the victim was in a lot of pain during the proceedings but she managed to complete her testimony”.

On Monday, the proceedings in the murder and Arms Act case will commence.

