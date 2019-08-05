Unnao rape case Political plot behind arrest, have faith in SC, CBI: Kuldeep Singh Sengar

Jailed Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is an accused in the Unnao rape case, said on Sunday that his arrest is the result of a political conspiracy.

Sengar, who has been expelled by the party after a murder FIR was filed against him and nine others in connection with the July 28 accident that left the rape victim injured and her two aunts dead, said that he has “faith in the God, Supreme Court and the CBI”, which is investigating the case.

“Sab rajneetik dal ke logo ki saazish hai jinke dukaane band ho gaye… Mujhe aap par bharosa hai. Kuch nyay karwaaiye… Main BJP ka karyakarta tha, aur mein jis dal mein rehta hoon bahut imaandari se rehta hoon (This is a conspiracy of political party workers whose shops are now closed… I have faith in you, help me get some justice… I was a BJP worker and I work honestly with whichever party I am associated with,” he told reporters while being taking from Sitapur jail to Delhi, where he will be produced before a court following the transfer of cases to the capital.

Asked about the rape and murder conspiracy allegation made by the victim and her family, the MLA said that it was easy to make allegations.

On being told that the condition of the rape victim and her lawyer — also injured in the accident — was critical, Sengar said, “I pray to God that they recover soon”.

On Sunday, a three-member team from the CBI reached Sitapur jail and questioned Sengar for the second consecutive day. The agency also carried out raids at more than 15 places in connection with the accident case. The CBI has taken in its custody the video footage of CCTVs installed at Sitapur jail to identify those who visited Sengar.

Sengar and nine others, including his brother Manoj and Arun Singh, the son-in-law of state minister Dhunni Singh, are accused in the accident case.

‘No change in victim’s condition’

Lucknow: Doctors at KGMU Trauma Centre on Sunday said there was no change in the condition of the rape victim and her lawyer. Both continue to remain unconscious and their condition is critical but stable, said the doctors. The rape victim is on ventilator support and has developed pneumonia, they said, adding that she has fever and medicines are being administered to control her blood pressure, they said. —ENS