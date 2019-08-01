Unnao rape case: Opposition seeks govt reply, Congress leads walkout

The Congress on Wednesday led a walkout of several opposition parties in Lok Sabha in protest against alleged threats to the life of the Unnao rape victim and her family.

Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed the government over Home Minister Amit Shah’s reluctance to give a statement on the issue in Lok Sabha despite repeated requests from the Opposition.

Along with Congress MPs, members of DMK, NCP, RSP, Left parties and the IUML also walked out in protest. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi led the Opposition walkout.

Chowdhury said while the CBI is investigating the accident involving the woman and her family, her family members have alleged that there has been a threat to their lives.

Before walking out, RSP leader N K Premachandran mentioned an incident of a person being burnt alive in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly not chanting Jai Shri Ram.

After the members left the House, Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay said that despite his party’s protests, law and order situation in West Bengal had come up in the House on several occasions. “I would like to know why on the same day, same question — in different forms — concerning law and order situation of a state was allowed to be raised. I do not know why the matter concerning West Bengal is being allowed and the matter concerning Uttar Pradesh is not being allowed to be raised,” he said.

The Speaker replied that it was decided among members that issues related to states would not be raised in the House.

“I don’t have any problem if members want to raise issues related to states,” Birla said.

When the Congress returned to the House, Chowdhury tried to speak on the issue again, but Birla said he had already boycotted the House on the same issue.

On Sunday, the car in which the victim, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by a speeding truck in Rae Bareli district of UP, killing two family members and leaving her and the advocate critically injured. The CBI has booked BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and 10 other under murder charges in the accident case.

UP Police on Monday filed a murder case against Sengar and nine others after the woman’s family filed a complaint, alleging “conspiracy” behind the accident.