Unnao rape case: Landlords in Delhi not renting house to victim, relatives: counsel to court

The Unnao rape victim’s counsel has submitted to a Delhi court that the landlords he approached in Delhi did not want to rent out their premises to the victim and her family members.

A Delhi court had asked the counsel to look for suitable accommodation in the city after the victim’s mother and other family members told Special judge Dharmesh Sharma that they wanted to relocate to Delhi.

The lawyer submitted in court that the few landlords that he approached refused to let out their premises to the victim’s family citing the background of the case.

The court has now handed over the task of finding accommodation to two DCW counsellors. “After much deliberations, the Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women is requested to nominate a team of two counsellors, who may asses the residential requirements of the complainant and her family members and assist them in locating and providing suitable accommodation in Delhi…,” the court said. The court also directed the DCW chairperson to oversee rehabilitation measures of the children of the deceased, ensure their education in Delhi as well as skill development to the liking of the children.