Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s counsel cross-examines victim at AIIMS

The Unnao rape victim was cross-examined by Bangarmau MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s counsel at AIIMS Thursday. She deposed while lying on a stretcher, and was accompanied by her elder sister, while a nursing attendant kept an eye on her condition.

During the cross-examination by Sengar’s counsel Tanvir Ahmed Mir, the victim was given 15-minute breaks, apart from a 45-minute break for lunch. Sengar and co-accused Shashi Singh were also brought to AIIMS, as per the directions of the court.

The victim’s counsel told The Indian Express, “The victim’s cross-examination started at 10.30 am and continued till 6 pm. Her cross-examination is expected to continue tomorrow (Friday) as well.”

Shashi Singh’s lawyer is expected to start the cross-examination on Friday.

District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma had earlier directed the recording of testimony of the victim from Wednesday on a day-to-day basis till her testimony is concluded.

The court had issued several instructions for the in-camera trial at AIIMS trauma centre, including a direction to the management to place a stand with curtains so as to facilitate the accused persons to be seated in the court, hear and observe the proceedings behind the curtains, and it would ensure that the victim shall not come face-to-face in contact with the accused persons.