Unnao rape: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

A Delhi court on Friday framed charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar for allegedly raping a minor in 2017. The rape survivor was critically injured after the vehicle she was travelling in collided with a truck in Rae Bareli last month. She was recently airlifted to AIIMs, Delhi, on the directions of the Supreme Court.

Besides Sengar, district judge Dharmesh Sharma also framed charges against his accomplice Shashi Singh for allegedly kidnapping the minor girl. Singh had allegedly lured the victim to Sengar’s residence on the pretext of providing employment.

The charges against the duo were pressed under Sections 120 b (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping or inducing a woman to compel for marriage), 376 (rape) and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They are currently lodged in Tihar jail.

On Thursday, the CBI told the court that the Unnao rape victim’s father was falsely implicated in the Arms Act case registered by the UP Police. The agency told the court that when the victim’s father was being taken to the police station, multiple phone calls were made between two policemen, the complainant in the case and then Bangarmau MLA Sengar.

“The victim’s father was badly beaten. During our investigation, we found that the victim’s father was falsely implicated in a criminal conspiracy. The father was allegedly found with one countrymade pistol and four live cartridges and we have multiple witnesses who stated that at that point the deceased was not carrying a pistol,” CBI counsel Ashok Bhartendu told the court.

A few days earlier, Sengar and nine others were booked for murder by the CBI in connection with the accident in Rae Bareli. The survivor’s two aunts were killed in the accident.

The Supreme Court had last week shifted the cases to Delhi and ordered the trial to be completed within 45-days.