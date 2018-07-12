Unnao rape case: I am a politician, should’ve got justice, but didn’t, says accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

CBI filed a chargesheet against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Wednesday. (File) CBI filed a chargesheet against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Wednesday. (File)

A day after the CBI filed a chargesheet against him for allegedly raping a minor in Unnao last year, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Thursday said since he is a politician, he should have got justice even as he denied all the allegations. Sengar, who is currently lodged at Sitapur district jail, also said he would continue his fight for justice and consult his lawyers on the CBI chargesheet.

“CBI has not given me justice. I am a politician, I should have got justice but I didn’t. I’ll consult my lawyers on the CBI report and fight for justice. I will get justice from the court. All the allegations on me are false,” Sengar was quoted as saying by ANI. The agency also chargesheeted his neighbour Shashi Singh on the charge of aiding him in the crime. The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has also been invoked in the case.

READ | CBI files chargesheet against Sengar, his neighbour

A CBI official said that during the investigation, they had probed the BJP MLA’s claims that he was attending a birthday function at his friend’s house in Naubasta locality of Kanpur city at the time of the alleged crime. “The MLA tried to divert the investigation… his claims were not found to be true,” the official added.

The incident had come to light in April after the woman tried to commit suicide outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence, alleging police inaction even though she had approached them several months earlier. The kin of the victim had also alleged that the family was thrashed after a complaint was filed with the police in this regard. The rape incident had led to nationwide anger, prompting the state government to hand over the investigation to CBI.

In its first chargesheet in the Unnao cases, the CBI on Saturday charged five people, including Sengar’s brother of murdering the rape victim’s father. The rape survivor’s father had died in judicial custody after he was slapped with arms act by the local police and succumbed to injuries in the absence of treatment on April 8.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd