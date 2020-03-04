Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Sengar convicted of culpable homicide of victim’s father

Kuldeep Singh Sengar Kuldeep Singh Sengar

A Delhi court on Wednesday convicted former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the death case of Unnao rape victim’s father.

In the verdict, the judge called the doctors who treated her father ‘butchers’.

In December 2019, a Delhi court had pronounced Sengar guilty of abducting and raping a minor in Unnao in 2017.

The rape survivor’s father was allegedly assaulted and framed in a case of illegal firearms possession by the MLA and his aides. He died on April 9, 2018, while in judicial custody. This came after a day the victim tried to set herself ablaze near Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow to protest alleged police inaction against the MLA, whom she accused of sexually assaulting her.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd