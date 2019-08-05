Toggle Menu
Unnao rape case: Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar shifted to Tihar jail

A few days earlier, Sengar and nine others were booked for murder by the CBI after the rape victim and the advocate were injured when a truck hit their car in Rae Bareli.

UP MLA and Unnao rape case accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar being brought to Delhi to appear before court. (PTI)

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar has been shifted to Tihar jail Monday on the orders of a Delhi court hearing the case pertaining to the rape of a minor girl allegedly by the lawmaker at his residence in Unnao.

Another accused, Shashi Singh, was also shifted to Tihar from Sitapur district jail in Uttar Pradesh. He had allegedly lured the victim to Sengar’s residence on the pretext of providing employment. Both Sengar and Singh were earlier produced before Session Judge Dharmesh Sharma.

A few days earlier, Sengar and nine others were booked for murder by the CBI after the rape victim and the advocate were injured when a truck hit their car in Rae Bareli. Her two aunts were killed in the accident. The rape victim’s family has alleged foul play. The Supreme Court had last week shifted the cases to Delhi and ordered the trial to be completed within 45-days.

Meanwhile, the apex court Monday directed that the Unnao rape victim, who suffered critical injuries in a car-truck collision last week, be airlifted from Lucknow to Delhi AIIMS.

